14,779 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.