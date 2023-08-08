Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $412,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

