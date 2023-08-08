Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

