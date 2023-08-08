Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,092 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

