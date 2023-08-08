Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

