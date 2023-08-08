10,657 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KW opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

