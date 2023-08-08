Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $4,896,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $6,222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,394. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

