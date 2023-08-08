Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 178,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PARA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

