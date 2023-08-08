Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

