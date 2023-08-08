Renasant Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

