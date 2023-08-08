Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,375 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.17, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

