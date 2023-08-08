Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

