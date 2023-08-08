Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,515,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,415,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67,507.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 795,234 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

