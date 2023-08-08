Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,575 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $159.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

