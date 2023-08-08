Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,103 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $142.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.99.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

