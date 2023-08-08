iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

