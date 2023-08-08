Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,628 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

PD opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

