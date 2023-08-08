Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

