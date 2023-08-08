Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

