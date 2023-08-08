Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,477,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,573,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,518,000 after purchasing an additional 360,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $10,835,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

