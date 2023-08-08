10,387 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

