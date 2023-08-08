Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

