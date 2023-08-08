993 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

