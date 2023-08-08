Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 797 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

