Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 413 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.