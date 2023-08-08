Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

