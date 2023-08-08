Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.06.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

