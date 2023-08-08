FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.