The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.