LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of LKQ by 243.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

