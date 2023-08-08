11,120 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
CTRA stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
