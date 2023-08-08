Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

