Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.