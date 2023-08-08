Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$205.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
