Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 56,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 208.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.