Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.