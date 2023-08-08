Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

