ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.