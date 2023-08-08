Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $508.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.33.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

