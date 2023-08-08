Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.