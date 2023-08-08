Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 179 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

