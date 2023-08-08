3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

