Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.