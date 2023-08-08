Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

