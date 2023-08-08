Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

