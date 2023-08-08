Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.