Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

