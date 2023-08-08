Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

