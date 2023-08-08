15,232 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,544 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

