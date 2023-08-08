WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

